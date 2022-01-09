Off-duty Columbia County dispatcher credited with saving neighbor's life after collapse from heat exposure

Bethany Duffany jumped a fence and began CPR on Rhonda Stone Monday. Stone survived after 15 to 20 minutes of cardiac failure.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty dispatcher in Columbia County is credited with saving the life of her neighbor.

It happened Monday when Bethany Duffany heard screams coming from her neighbor's home in Lake City.

Duffany jumped her fence and found Rhonda Stone unconscious in her yard.

"God just put the right people around her at the right time," Duffany told First Coast News of the experience.

She and others began CPR on Stone, who collapsed from what's believed to be heat exposure which caused cardiac failure.

Stone survived and her husband credits Duffany and his children's at home nurse for their quick action and medical training.

"We are able to spend another day together," Ricky Stone said.

She's being treated at the Lake City Medical Center where she's made a recovery, even after her heart had stopped for 15 to 20 minutes.

"Just to think about her not being here, it's tragic. Thankfully, we will be able to do more trips. We will be able to do more things," Stone said of his wife.