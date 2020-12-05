Know before you go! A tour of changes at the reopened Jacksonville Zoo

The zoo reopened Saturday and there are some things to know before you visit your favorite wild animal.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — How many stingrays apart is appropriate social distancing?

The answer is less than three! It's one of the fun facts posted on social distancing reminder signs around Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

The zoo reopened Saturday and there are some things to know before you visit your favorite wild animal.

First, you have to buy your ticket online using a card. You're restricted to a three-hour visit during a specific time slot.

Members can make reservations for free and there's a members-only time slot from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Non-member time slots are from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can't have more than 10 people in your group.

You are encouraged to wear a mask. All of the zoo employees are required to wear them.

Once you arrive with your ticket either printed or visible on your device, you must stay six feet from each party and follow signs for which direction you can walk. Look for painted animal feet on the ground for where to stand.

There are hand sanitizer and hand washing stations around the zoo. You also may not be able to get as close to some animals, such as standing right up against the glass by the gorillas, because those areas are blocked off to keep people separated.

The zoo reopened Saturday with these restrictions. Tickets will be limited to 1,500 for each block of time. Zoo staff will be required to take their temperatures when they get to work.

Watch Good Morning Jacksonville Wednesday to see what these changes look like. Also learn what's next for the zoo since they lost the revenue from March and April, their busiest months, according to their marketing director.

Read the zoo's guidelines and get your tickets here.