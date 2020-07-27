x
Live: Body of Rep. John Lewis lying in state at Capitol

The body of Congressman Lewis will lie in state on Monday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

WASHINGTON — John Lewis became a member of the US House in 1987, representing Georgia's 5th Congressional District, following a runoff election against popular State Representative Julian Bond.

Lewis represented the district, which primarily much of the city of Atlanta, mostly unopposed in the intervening years.

Congressman Lewis represented the citizens of metro Atlanta for more than 30 years, championing civil rights and other causes over the years.

He was a member of the powerful Ways and Means Committee as well as the Joint Committee on Taxation. Lewis also chaired the House's Subcommittee on Oversight.

On Monday, Lewis goes back to Washington DC for the final time.

His casket, accompanied by his family, arrived at Joint Base Andrews from Montgomery, Ala., late Monday morning.

A motorcade is carrying Lewis through important locations in the nation's capitol before arriving at the Capitol Building, where Congressman Lewis will be received during a special ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda at 2 p.m.

Following the ceremony, the body of Congressman Lewis will lie in state on Monday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Rep. John Lewis in Washington for the final time

The flag-draped casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., a key figure in the civil rights movement and a 17-term congressman from Georgia, lies in state, Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Capitol in Washington,. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

