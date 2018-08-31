JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- People all over the world will be participating in a dance flash mob Saturday, including in Jacksonville.

They're all going to be doing the same routine to the same song at the same time. A dance studio in France created the dance and put the routine on the internet for other people to learn.

Ashley Novak from A Social Affair dance studio in Jacksonville found it and taught it to some students at the studio. She says something like this is so important especially with so much negativity Jacksonville has seen this week.

"My mission in this industry, and dance business in general, is to bring joy. That's our vision for the studio, to create a positive energy a positive light for this community, and we strive for that in absolutely everything we do. So, to give something positive for people to look forward to. It's literally the most fulfilling part of my job," Novak said.

Novak says if you happen to find yourself at the Town Center around Tesla at 11:30 a.m., you'll find yourself in for a treat.

