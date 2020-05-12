Tree lighting celebration brings joy in San Marco

The San Marco Merchants Association in partnership with the San Marco Garden Circle sponsored the tradition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

The annual tree lighting in Balis Park event was held Friday night in San Marco. The flip switched just after 5:30 p.m.

The San Marco Merchants Association in partnership with the San Marco Garden Circle sponsored the tradition. About 11 volunteers put the tree up in 2020.

However, this year was filled with change. The tree is anchored to the ground after windy days last year and for the ceremony, it was socially distanced, masked, and missing some school choirs and bands.

“Kicking off the season with the lighting of the tree is kind of the big intro and tomorrow is the children’s miracle 5k,” former San Marco Preservation Society President Linzee Ott said.