Mayor Curry to host annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Downtown Jacksonville

This year, the ceremony is going to be at James Weldon Johnson Park on Monroe Street, but you're encouraged to watch a livestream from the comfort of your home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above was published in December 2019.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and family will be hosting the city's 34th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony next week.

Up until last year, the tree stood tall at the Jacksonville Landing with 78,000 LED lights and more than 150 ornaments. However, the Landing was demolished.

This caused city officials to move the tree to James Weldon Johnson Park, formerly known as Hemming Park.

The ceremony starts at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is being encouraged to watch the ceremony live on television and social media.