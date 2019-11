Friday kicks off the annual arts and crafts festival, Christmas Made in the South. The festival runs through Sunday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. Times for the event are:

- Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

