Putnam County firefighter receives huge show of support from fellow firefighters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County firefighter received a huge show of support from her fellow firefighters on the First Coast as she finished her final chemo treatment at Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center in Jacksonville.

Bateman was diagnosed six months ago with stage 3 Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Her husband, Joel Westerhoff was going to have to miss being there for her last treatment due to his new job as a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue recruit.

Brooke's friend asked JFRD if they could turn out to support her.

What they didn't know is that she is their recruit's wife.

More than 100 firefighters with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue and surrounding counties turned out to surprise her and celebrate the momentous day.

It also came as a surprise to her husband who was told with the other recruits they were going on a field trip to experience how firefighters support each other.

Bateman's reaction was priceless.

Her husband ran to wrap his arms around here while firefighters waving signs and clapping cheered her on to show their love.