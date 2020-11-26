Northside Jacksonville community gets special Christmas gift from local organization

"There's been a lot going on this year, so we wanted to brighten this year up and bright up this community and show them we love them."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On the corner of Moncrief Road and Myrtle Avenue, people passing by will notice a large Christmas tree beautifully decorated for the holiday season.

The tree is one of the gifts to that area by Overflow Health Alliance meant unite residents in having something to celebrate. However, the organization expects to have still more gifts for the community.

On Dec. 7, the tree will be brilliantly lit up with hot cocoa and gifts for all whole come out to see the sight.

"There's been a lot going on this year, so we wanted to brighten this year up and bright up this community and show them we love them," said Overflow Health Alliance CEO Marcus Hardengivens.

Community Engagement Coordinator Christina Guiriba said the tree is extra special for those who typically do not get to gather around a family Christmas tree.

"A lot of people here don't have Christmas trees and can't afford them," Guiriba explained. "We wanted a place, a tree, that the community could come together and take their pictures and feel the Christmas spirit.