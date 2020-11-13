Beaches Town Center Holiday Celebration will look a bit different this year

Everyone is asked to wear masks and social distance.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Beaches Town Center Holiday Celebration will go on this year as planned but with several changes to help facilitate safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event will be a socially distanced team effort of the City of Atlantic Beach, the City of Neptune Beach and the Beaches Town Center Agency.

A decorated Golf Cart and Bike Parade will be held starting from two locations and meet Santa in his sleigh in Beaches Town Center.

Additionally, the mayors of both cities will light the traditional holiday tree at 6 p.m., and Santa and Mrs. Claus will gather the letters to Santa that will be collected throughout the community in special mailboxes in both cities.

The bags of mail will be loaded onto Santa’s sleigh; due to social distancing and Santa will not be having physical contact with the kids.

Parade Routes: The Atlantic Beach parade staging/start is at City Hall, 800 Seminole Road (Russell Park side) at 3 p.m. for a 4:30 p.m. start The Neptune Beach Parade staging/start is at the First Christian Church, 2125 Oceanfront (Seagate Avenue & First Street) at at 3 p.m. for a 4:30 p.m. start

Santa’s North Pole Priority Mail: Put Christmas lists in an envelope addressed to “SANTA, North Pole Priority Mail”, then drop into the mailbox at these locations, starting Nov. 1: Neptune Beach Elementary (for NBE Students only) Neptune Beach Police Headquarters (200 Lemon St.) City of Atlantic Beach Police Headquarters (850 Seminole Road) Atlantic Beach Elementary (for ABE Students only)



Be creative and festive as you decorate your golf cart and/or bicycle.

Enter to win prizes for the best-decorated golf cart and bicycle!

Visit BeachesTownCenter.com for registration details