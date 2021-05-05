Grandfather, husband reunites with family after COVID-19 hospitalization in Jacksonville

Zayas' reunion with his wife, daughter and granddaughters was filled with hugs, kisses, tears and laughter. But his brother says the disease is no joke.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An tearful reunion caught on video captures the extreme emotional impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having in Jacksonville.

Nelson Zayas, a 58-year-old husband, father of three and grandfather, spent more than two weeks in the hospital, fighting to stay alive after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in April.

Now, he's back home with his family.

But they are sharing an important message: The pandemic is not over.

Zayas' reunion with his wife, daughter and granddaughters was filled with hugs, concerned looks, kisses, tears and laughter. But his brother says the disease is no joke.

"When I talked with him, it broke my heart," Zayas' brother Henry Zayas said about the the day he went into the hospital. "He was wheezing. He sounded like he had no strength to speak, gasping."

Nelson Zayas went from being described as "a loud, energetic guy" to spending nearly two weeks at Orange Park Medical Center on a ventilator and sedated. Last week, the ventilator came out, filling Henry Zayas with relief.

But, Henry Zayas said, that doesn't mean he'll get too comfortable.

"It's not over. I think a lot of people are overlooking it," he said. "It's serious. It's not a joke."