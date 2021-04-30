'It's not over': Family, friends of COVID patient warn how serious the virus still is

A Jacksonville father and grandfather is fighting for his life and breath in the hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's not over. That’s what family and friends of a Jacksonville man want people to know about COVID.

Nelson Zayas is like thousands in this country. He is in the hospital, fighting to stay alive.

"He’s a great person. He’s more than a friend. He's like my dad." That’s a lot for Angel Soto to say about one of his employees, Nelson Zayas. They both work in construction, building roads in Jacksonville.

They share cook-out, Christmas celebrations, and birthdays.

Earlier this month, Zayas, 58, a husband, father of three, and a grandfather was diagnosed with COVID-19.

His brother, Henry Zayas remembered hearing him speak the day he went into the hospital.

"When I talked with him, it broke my heart," Henry Zayas said. "He was wheezing. He sounded like he had no strength to speak, gasping. And I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ He’s a really loud guy. He's usually energetic."

Zayas has been in the hospital for two weeks. Most of that time on a ventilator and sedated.

Just Thursday, the ventilator came out, and his brother saw Zayas through a window at the hospital.

"I am so thankful for the Orange Park Medical Center. They have done the impossible," Henry Zayas held back tears. "My brother made it through."

While positive COVID cases have gone up and down each day over the last month in Duval County, some counties, such as St. Johns, are seeing an uptick in hospitalizations. It's all while people are getting vaccinated and going out more.

"It’s not over. I think a lot of people are overlooking it and getting too comfortable," Henry Zayas said.

Soto said, all this with Zayas has convinced him to get a COVID vaccination.

"It’s serious. It’s not a joke," Soto said.