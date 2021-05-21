Grateful and Healing: FCN reporter Robert Bradfield shares story of being diagnosed with heart failure at 33

Robert Bradfield never thought he would be diagnosed with heart failure at the age of 33. He's sharing his story to encourage others to listen to their body.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — When First Coast News Reporter Robert Bradfield experienced shortness of breath last fall, he thought he might have COVID-19.

“I woke up one morning and could not walk to the bathroom,” Bradfield explained.

“I sat on the edge of the bed for about 10 minutes trying to catch my breath," Bradfield said. "When I looked at the symptoms of COVID, there were a couple that I had.”

Over the course of a month, all three COVID-19 tests he took came back negative. He knew something was wrong but didn't know what.

“There was a live shot near the end of September that I could not catch my breath,” Bradfield recalled. “I physically couldn't do it.”



He wasn’t the only one who noticed.

“It was actually our boss, our news director, who called me and said, ‘You don't look well. Have you been to the doctor? Have you called the doctor?’ And I said, ‘No’. I guess I didn't want the inconvenience of going to the hospital and dealing with that and then being an inconvenience at work as well,” Bradfield said.

“Our general manager at the tv station as well told me, ‘Robert you look flush’, but I just put it in the back of my mind and for a whole month didn't go to the doctor and that was a mistake.”



Bradfield ignored the warning signs. He attributed his 30-pound weight gain and swelling in his legs to being less active during the pandemic.



“I literally thought to myself, I can get over this.”



But on October 1, he called his parents and said he needed help.



“My dad drove up from Orlando, which is where they live, and they brought me back to an emergency room in Orlando. I wanted to be closer to them for peace of mind, both for me and them. And the whole way down the two-hour drive, I was lying flat in the passenger seat because I could not catch my breath. I felt flush, and I knew that I couldn't continue that way.”



His parents took him straight to the hospital.



“Normal heart rate they told me was between 50 and 70 to 75. That's resting. I was sitting down resting, but my heart was going 170 beats,” Bradfield said.

He was rushed to AdventHealth Orlando.



“There's no sugarcoating, unfortunately, that there were some periods in the hospital where it certainly was touch and go,” his cardiologist Dr. Naveen Bellum said.

Bradfield was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a disease that stops the heart muscle from pumping blood efficiently. His heart was only pumping 20% of its capacity.



“The doctor came knocking and said you have heart failure. And as a 33-year-old, you never think of that,” Bradfield said. “You think maybe somebody's in their 60s or 70s. But as a 33-year-old to hear heart failure, a lot of things go through your mind.”



He also learned that he had diabetes and atrial fibrillation, an irregular, rapid heartbeat.



“We even evaluated him for the possibility of whether he might need a heart transplant to survive being able to be discharged from the hospital. That's how sick he really was,” Dr. Bellum explained.



Had he waited much longer to go to the hospital, the cardiologist said Bradfield might not be alive today. A stroke or heart attack was imminent.



“Unfortunately, there is a reason that cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in America,” Dr. Bellum said. “I really hate to say if he had put it off for even potentially a few more weeks or a few more months, he could have been in an unrecoverable state.”



“I did not believe in my wildest dreams, that that would be a diagnosis that I would be given,” Bradfield said. “You don't think that you're going to be part of that statistic. And with working out and being an athlete and playing varsity tennis, you don't think that diagnosis would ever come from a doctor.”



The first week in the hospital he lost 30 pounds of fluid. When he was finally sent home, his doctor ordered cardiac rehab three days a week.

He went to Memorial Hospital Jacksonville to rebuild his heart function and strength, working his way up to being able to run again.



“It is not just an exercise program, the education is to learn what to do, how to do it, and what not to do in order to keep yourself well,” Donna Rockhill, Nurse Manager of The Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Center at Memorial Hospital, said.

Exercise and diet are now a top priority for Bradfield.



“He can live a full active life, but he's going to always need to take care of himself. He's going to need to pay attention,” Rockhill said



Heart disease can happen at any age. Risk factors include smoking, high blood pressure and cholesterol, diabetes, stress, obesity and being inactive.



“There are a lot of individuals who just say alright I've got gas. I worked too hard. I just need to rest. I need to sleep more. They don't want to know that there's something wrong. But it is very safe to come to the hospital,” Rockhill said.

After a three-week hospital stay and a nearly five-month leave of absence from work, Bradfield was finally able to return to First Coast News in February.

“You don't take life for granted anymore because when you're sitting there in the hospital room thinking, do I need to plan my own funeral? Or who's going to be invited to my funeral? What are they going to say? Your mind goes there, but you don't want it to,” Bradfield said.

He says faith has played a big role in his road to recovery.

“I'd say the biggest factor when you are allowed to wake up each morning. You know that he has had a hand in that.”

His heart that once weakened, is now grateful and healing.

“I wanted to share my story to let people know that there's got to be other people out there that may be in my position. If they don't do something now, then the alternative is not being here.”

A message from Robert Bradfield

To my First Coast family,

I am indeed lucky to be alive. Each day is truly a blessing. A friend told me my journey through life is not over yet and I believe that. My story, while personal, is not unique to many of you. You may have experienced a similar diagnosis, or know someone who has. Sadly, your loved one may have died from heart failure.

I wanted to share my story to hopefully inspire – and motivate – you to get better. My doctors said exercise would be a permanent part of my daily routine and it is. You have to find the time to allow your body to heal and improve.

I have had so many prayer warriors that have cheered me on, and I am sure many of you have those cheerleaders, too. Lean on them for advice and reflection. I have and it has made a world of difference for my physical health and mental health. God is good.

My doctors and nurses also deserve credit for my continued improvements. I would like to think I was a good patient. But, they were an even better team of motivators – and friends – who prayed for me and kept a watchful eye on my progress. They are miracle workers.

And, my parents. I am blessed to have two parents who were there every day watching and waiting and wondering what was happening to their little boy. I am adopted and I know very little about the health of my birth parents. There were many nights I felt guilty they had to witness this journey, but I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else at my side. They are what keep me going as well as my sister and her family and three children.

I am known as Uncle Robert to my two nieces and nephew and it is rewarding to see them grow up and be a part of their lives.

Lastly, to the viewers. It is a privilege to share your stories each day on First Coast News. You have a friend – and fighter – in your corner.