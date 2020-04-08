Artificial intelligence may help doctors diagnose heart patients faster

With the help of AI, doctors have a chance to see decreased heart function, which in the age of COVID-19, could mean getting patients the right treatment sooner.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With the help of some local research, a new test could help doctors diagnose patients faster and with more accuracy.

Seconds matter when a patient with shortness of breath shows up in the emergency room. It’s one of the symptoms of COVID-19 -- and also one of the symptoms of a heart condition.

The beep and lines of an electrocardiogram, an EKG, are one of the most familiar sounds of a hospital. The century-old tech measures the heart’s signals are getting an upgrade with an algorithm measured by researchers at Mayo Clinic.

“It provides an opportunity to lead them to cardiovascular care so we don't miss them in the emergency room,” Dr. Demilade Adesinsewo a cardiologist fellow at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville said. Dr. Adesinsewo led the study, which has been published by the American Heart Association.

It's about a ten-second test, which can help sort out why a patient is short of breath: an underlying heart condition or in the age of COVID-19, point to another cause.

“This tool can identify someone who comes in short of breath whether it is COVID-19 or not who has underlying cardiac dysfunction,” Adesinsewo said.

The AI-EKG recently gained approval from the Food and Drug Administration to be used as a diagnostic tool during the pandemic. Meaning with time, the test could gain use across the country, particularly in rural areas where access may pose a challenge.

"When cardiologists aren’t available, this provides additional information that the provider would otherwise not have because they didn’t have an EKG,” Adesinsewo said.