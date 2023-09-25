Snoop Dogg didn't make it to Jacksonville. But his new ice cream did. Here's where to find it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Snoop Dogg has taken chill to the next level: ice cream.
And even though he couldn’t make last month’s planned concert at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, the legendary rapper is bringing his new Dr. Bombay Ice Cream to Jacksonville-area Winn-Dixie stores.
Founded in late July with Happi Co., Dr. Bombay Ice Cream is available in seven flavors. Four of those are now available at area stores, including:
- Rollin’ in the Dough: Cookie ice cream with chunks of cookie dough, topped with choco flakes and chocolate chip cookie swirls
- Bonus Track Brownie: Vanilla ice cream with chunks of brownie dough, brownie brittle and thick fudge swirls
- Iced Out Orange Cream: Vanilla ice cream with orange sherbert with icy orange swirls
- S’More Vibes: Marshmallow ice cream with fudge bites, marshmallow crispy rice and graham cracker swirls
The ice cream flavors, available in pints, can be found at these Winn-Dixie stores:
- 2220 County Road 210 W.
- 10915-122 Baymeadows Road
- 12333 Sago Ave.
- 8775 Old Kings Road S.
- 6060-10 Ft. Caroline Road
- 1531 Monument Road
- 5210 Norwood Ave.
- 5647 Roosevelt Blvd.
- 7921 Normandy Blvd.
- 12777 Atlantic Blvd.
- 8560 Argyle Forest Blvd.
- 3538 Blanding Blvd.
- 11101 Old St. Augustine Road
- 1520 University Blvd. W.