Food

Snoop Dogg didn't make it to Jacksonville. But his new ice cream did. Here's where to find it

Here's the locations to where you can find Snoop Dogg's new Dr. Bombay Ice Cream at Jacksonville-area Winn-Dixie stores.
Credit: Dr. Bombay Ice Cream
Founded by Snoop Dogg and Hoppi Co., Dr. Bombay Ice Cream is available in seven flavors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Snoop Dogg has taken chill to the next level: ice cream. 

And even though he couldn’t make last month’s planned concert at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, the legendary rapper is bringing his new Dr. Bombay Ice Cream to Jacksonville-area Winn-Dixie stores

Founded in late July with Happi Co., Dr. Bombay Ice Cream is available in seven flavors. Four of those are now available at area stores, including:  

  • Rollin’ in the Dough: Cookie ice cream with chunks of cookie dough, topped with choco flakes and chocolate chip cookie swirls 
  • Bonus Track Brownie: Vanilla ice cream with chunks of brownie dough, brownie brittle and thick fudge swirls 
  • Iced Out Orange Cream: Vanilla ice cream with orange sherbert with icy orange swirls 
  • S’More Vibes: Marshmallow ice cream with fudge bites, marshmallow crispy rice and graham cracker swirls

The ice cream flavors, available in pints, can be found at these Winn-Dixie stores: 

  • 2220 County Road 210 W. 
  • 10915-122 Baymeadows Road 
  • 12333 Sago Ave.  
  • 8775 Old Kings Road S. 
  • 6060-10 Ft. Caroline Road 
  • 1531 Monument Road 
  • 5210 Norwood Ave. 
  • 5647 Roosevelt Blvd. 
  • 7921 Normandy Blvd. 
  • 12777 Atlantic Blvd. 
  • 8560 Argyle Forest Blvd. 
  • 3538 Blanding Blvd. 
  • 11101 Old St. Augustine Road 
  • 1520 University Blvd. W.

