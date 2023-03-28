San Marco Beer Festival returns this weekend in Jacksonville

The San Marco Beer Festival, hosted by the San Marco Merchant Association and Aardwolf Brewing Co., will take place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of Jacksonville's best craft beer festivals is returning to San Marco for its second year!

The San Marco Beer Festival, hosted by the San Marco Merchant Association and Aardwolf Brewing Co., will take place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will be held at Balis Park, located at 1999 San Marco Boulevard, and will feature craft beer from 25+ local breweries.

A ticket to the event allows you to sample any brews you choose.

There will also be live music, including String Theory (classic rock) and the John Lumpkin Institute (jazz).

For food, you can check out options from Chancho King, Tepeyolot Cerveceria and Twisting Roots

There will also be axe throwing with Axe Champs and photoops with Chic Booth's Selfie Bar! Not to mention bag toss, giant jenga, hook and ring game, and more!

Tickets are available now for presale, at $60. Tickets can also be purchase at the door for $70. Designated drivers can attend the festival for free.

Minors are allowed at the event, but must be supervised by their guardian. Free rides from Uber and Lyft will be available, sponsored by South Jax Presbyterian.

Event volunteers are still needed. The festival is looking for help with: