What may be the cutest and pinkest truck on the road is making a pit stop in Jacksonville next month.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be parked at the St. Johns Town Center between Victoria's Secret and Abercrombie & Fitch on Friday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"Pick up some super cute treats & merch, while supplies last," its Facebook event said. (Click here to mark "interested" in the event on Facebook.)

Some food items include cookies, macarons, popcorn, bite-sized cakes and drinks. You can also get other Hello Kitty memorabilia like T-shirts, plushes, pillows, totes, mugs and bottles. Prices range from $4 to $40.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck was a huge hit among local fans when it stopped at the same location last November. Many people said they lined up for hours and that some items sold out immediately.

"Stood in line for about 3hrs but I got my keepsakes," Darcie Carbone wrote in last year's event on Facebook.

"Was in line for 1 3/4 hours and finally got my items," Maya Crawford wrote. "The line is still past Dillards door."

Since its debut in 2014, the truck has traveled to more than 80 cities in the U.S. and added 25 new cities this year.