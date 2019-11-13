The hits keep coming for a Murray Hill pub. Last week, Perfect Rack Billiards told its customers that it was closing the kitchen at the 11-year-old business. On Wednesday, the pool hall posted on its Facebook page that the city fire marshall has ordered them to close.

One of the owners told First Coast News last week that a developer put up a fence at the end of its property blocking access to the restaurant's backyard and dumpster making it impossible to run a kitchen. Cory Goff, who runs the restaurant with his parents, said he was forced to lay off four cooks, including his mother.

With food sales making up half of the businesses profits, Goff said it was going to be difficult to remain open.

The business posted on Facebook just before 4 p.m. Wednesday that it was closing until further notice. "Fire Marshall has came in and shut down the business due to the lack (of) 2nd fire exit. We will be closed until further notice unfortunately," the post states.