Outback Crab Shack not open after construction started 2 years ago

Outback Crab Shack on County Road 13 has been renovated. The sign says opening soon, but when?

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two years ago, construction started on the new building. Nathan Stuart and Margo Klar told First Coast News in July 2021 they were excited to reopen the restaurant with a fresh new feel.

The original Outback Crab Shack on County Road 13 had flooded during Hurricanes Matthew and Irma and eventually closed.

Sleiman Enterprises then purchased the land. The original building was torn down, and construction plans aimed for an elevated building to keep flooding at bay. The old and the newer version of the restaurant sits on Six Mile creek, just off of the St. Johns River. Stuart in 2021 told First Coast News, the construction design is such that the water “will go under the building.” He said, “It will be 6 feet above the 100-year flood plain.”

However, the restaurant is still not open. First Coast News has reached out to Stuart and Sleiman Enterprises for information about the delay and the plan to open.