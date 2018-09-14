Eating healthy can be expensive, but there's a new restaurant that's opening up in Riverside that's changing the game by offering its customers more affordable food items and meal plans that are all natural, fresh and healthy.

Vale Food Co. is celebrating its grand opening at 90 Riverside Ave No. 603 in the Brooklyn Station in Riverside on Monday, Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m. This marks the fourth Florida city it spanned to with locations in Tallahasee, Gainesville and Tampa.

When you walk in, you can choose to customize your own bowl of food -- made of one or two bases, veggies, a protein and sauce -- or you can choose a dish on the menu like acai bowls, poke bowls and avacado toast. Most of its menu items are vegan-friendly and gluten free.

And to keep you on your toes, its menu changes by the season. (Click here to view the menu.)

Vale Food Co. also specializes in offering its customers a unique meal plan. You have two options: the weightloss meal plan or the maintain meal plan. (Click here to view the meal plans.)

Customers can expect to spend less than $10 on a bowl while the average meal plan is around $60, but varies on how many days/months you order.

Customers took to social media to describe how they felt about the food. Most said they never expected healthy food to taste so delicious and flavorful.

My life has officially been changed. @valefoodco_gnv bowl with quinoa, broccoli, gauc, and the BEST veg protein alternative I’ve had in my life. The @oumphusa soya protein tasted SO much like chicken that I made my boyfriend try it to make sure I wasn’t given chicken by mistake!! I’ll be dreaming of it until the next time 😍

A post shared by lauren (@plantyful.life) on Mar 18, 2018 at 11:44am PDT

Dreaming of this meal I had back when I was visiting FSU. In my 3 days there I went to @valefoodco twice and ordered 2 meals both times because it was that good! The buffalo tofu in this bowl was so delicious!

A post shared by Allie (@sprout_n_about) on May 1, 2018 at 11:52am PDT

Dragonfruit bowls 🤩👊🏼👅 #eatingfortheinsta #eatstagram #buckscountybites #foooodieee #glutenfreevegan #eats #food #foodie #eatingwell #eatwell

A post shared by BUCKS COUNTY BITES (@buckscountybites) on Sep 9, 2018 at 10:11am PDT

Healthy eats at the new @valefoodco in Brooklyn. Definitely would recommend the açaí bowl ☺️. • #eat #eatwell #eatwellbewell #food #foodie #igersfood #igersfoodie #nomnomjax #acaibowl #acai #acaibowls #igershealthy #jax #jacksonville #igersjax #igersjacksonville #local #supportlocal #localeverything #supportlocaleverything #localfood #supportsmallbusiness #supportlocalrestaurants

A post shared by @ eating_with_carter on Sep 13, 2018 at 5:41pm PDT

