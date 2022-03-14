Mixed Fillings pie shop perfect way to celebrate Pi Day

On a day based on the infinite number Pi, there are seemingly infinite options to choose from at Mixed Fillings.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a day when mathematicians and dessert lovers can all come together: Pi Day, or 3/14, dedicated to the infinite mathematical constant calculated as the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.

While Pi's neverending decimals are approximately equal to 3.14159, the day celebrated in its honor is the truncated version -- 3/14, or March 14. And because memorizing digits is not as fun as gorging oneself on round baked goods, most people choose to celebrate Pi Day with a homophone of Pi, pie.

And what better place to scarf down some pie than Jacksonville's very own Mixed Fillings Pie Shop?

The bakery, located on a street corner in Avondale inside a rectangular building, serves triangular slices of all its round pies, and Pi Day is one of its busiest times of the year. Owner Natasha Burton says they offer a seemingly endless assortment.

"We specialize in sweet and savory pies, so we've got custard pies, fruit pies, chicken pot pie, pecan pie, coconut cream pie," Burton said. "Basically, if it's an ingredient that you can put into pie form, we're turning it into a pie."

With seemingly infinite options, a day based on an infinite number like Pi is quite hectic for a business that makes pie.

"Pi Day is the busiest day of the year for us," Burton said. "It is complete insanity. After Pi Day, I will be sleeping for 24 hours."

Burton, originally from Dallas, wanted to help children learn how to create gardens when she first went to culinary school. But, through creating community, she discovered her love of baking.

After fewer than three years in business, Mixed Fillings Pie Shop is expanding to a new and larger location.

"I never could have imagined that coming to Jacksonville would have propelled our business as quickly and as largely as it has," Burton said. "It's been a dream come true."

Mixed Fillings earned the accolade of the Best Place for Pie in the entire U.S. according to a Yelp survey. The user review-based site compiled lists of the best places for pie in every state, and Mixed Fillings was No. 1 in Florida and nationwide.

Another Jacksonville dessert shop, Amaretti Desserts, took the No. 12 spot on the Florida list.