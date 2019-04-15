Easter Hash Brown Brunch Casserole
Feeds eight to 12 people
Prep Time 5 minutes
Cook Time 45 minutes
Total Time 50 minutes
Servings 10 servings
Ingredients
- 30 oz - 32 oz frozen shredded hash browns, thawed
- ½ cup melted butter
- 1 10 ¼ ounce can of cream of chicken soup (or cream of mushroom, cheddar cheese soup, or any “cream of” soup)
- 1 pint of sour cream
- ½ cup onion finely chopped, or pkg. frozen chopped onions and peppers, thawed
- 1 ½ c. diced ham
- 2 ½ cups grated Colby or cheddar cheese
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Combine all ingredients in a large bowl reserving 1/2 cup of cheese for topping.
- Place in a greased 9×13 casserole dish and top with reserved cheese.
- Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until hot and bubbly.
- For a crunchier topping, mix reserved ½ c. cheese with corn flake crumbs and sprinkle on top.
- To make it meatless, omit ham and use meatless “cream of” soup.