Easter Hash Brown Brunch Casserole

Feeds eight to 12 people

Prep Time 5 minutes

Cook Time 45 minutes

Total Time 50 minutes

Servings 10 servings

Ingredients

  • 30 oz - 32 oz frozen shredded hash browns, thawed
  • ½ cup melted butter
  • 1 10 ¼ ounce can of cream of chicken soup (or cream of mushroom, cheddar cheese soup, or any “cream of” soup)
  • 1 pint of sour cream
  • ½ cup onion finely chopped, or pkg. frozen chopped onions and peppers, thawed
  • 1 ½ c. diced ham
  • 2 ½ cups grated Colby or cheddar cheese
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl reserving 1/2 cup of cheese for topping.
  3. Place in a greased 9×13 casserole dish and top with reserved cheese.
  4. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until hot and bubbly.
  5. For a crunchier topping, mix reserved ½ c. cheese with corn flake crumbs and sprinkle on top.
  6. To make it meatless, omit ham and use meatless “cream of” soup.