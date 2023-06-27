Bojangles closes all Jacksonville restaurants

The fast food restaurant known for its fried chicken and biscuits closed all of its Jacksonville restaurants.

Jacksonville residents who enjoy Bojangles will need to take a longer drive to satisfy their fried chicken craving. The chain, known for its chicken and biscuits closed its three Jacksonville locations at 4463 Deerwood Lake Parkway near Tinseltown; 13559 Beach Blvd., near Hodges Boulevard; and 492 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park.