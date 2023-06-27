Bojangles closes all Jacksonville restaurants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above, unrelated video is from First Coast News, On Your Side's Charlotte, N.C. station WCNC-TV.
Jacksonville residents who enjoy Bojangles will need to take a longer drive to satisfy their fried chicken craving. The chain, known for its chicken and biscuits closed its three Jacksonville locations at 4463 Deerwood Lake Parkway near Tinseltown; 13559 Beach Blvd., near Hodges Boulevard; and 492 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park.
The North Carolina-based restaurant is still operating inside two area Love's truck stops in North Jacksonville and Baldwin. A free-standing Bojangles restaurant is still open in St. Augustine at 2095 FL-16. "Please tell people on the news we're still open," a manager at that eatery told First Coast News on Tuesday. The manager said she doesn't know why the Jacksonville locations closed.