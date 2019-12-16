The award-winning traditional diner, Grumpy's Restaurant, announced Monday its plans to expand and build a third restaurant in Middleburg.

"The Jacksonville staple will open their newest restaurant in Middleburg, Florida, following the announcement of their second location set to open in St. John's," the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

The 2,700-square-foot restaurant will be located at Branan Field Walk, 1805 Blanding Blvd., and is set to open in May 2020.

"We feel that Middleburg residents will resonate with our passion and love for bringing family and friends together over great diner food," CEO and President Daniel DeLeon said in the post.

The new location is expected to employ about 35 people.

Grumpy's Diner, which is a military favorite in the community, has grown into a franchise since opening its first location around 20 years ago in Orange Park along Kingsley Avenue by a retired Navy chief nicknamed Grumpy. It serves traditional American breakfast, lunch and dinner.

DeLeon bought the business almost two years ago. He said he has plans to open at least seven locations in Northeast Florida.

The St. Johns location at Interstate 95 and County Road 210 West is expected to open in mid-2020, according to our news partners, the Florida Times-Union.

