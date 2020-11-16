Georgia brewery teams up with Waffle House to brew bacon-infused beer

Awaken the bacon.

Bacon pairs well with just about everything, including beer according to Oconee Brewing Company.

According to an Instagram post, the Georgia based brewery is teaming up with Waffle House to release a collaboration beer that will have breakfast lovers everywhere jumping for joy.

'Bacon & Kegs' is a bacon-infused red ale with notes of caramel, smoke and salt. The best part? The beer actually promises to smell like bacon!



"The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smokey bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer," writes the brewery on Instagram. "Bacon & Kegs pairs well with breakfast food items (obviously!) or can be enjoyed as a stand-alone, soon to be iconic beer."

.

Bacon & Kegs will be available in six-packs or draft exclusively at Oconee Brewing Company beginning Friday, Dec. 18.

