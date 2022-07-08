x
Florida

Florida teen drowns off Daytona Beach coast

The 14-year-old was found about two hours after he was reported missing.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A teen drowned Thursday evening after he went missing while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean, according to multiple reports.

The boy, a 14-year-old from Altamonte Springs, Florida, was with friends around 7:30 p.m. near the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach when they lost sight of him, according to WKMG-TV.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, with the Coast Guard helping in the search, WESH-TV reported. Crews used rescue swimmers, skis and other equipment in an effort to find the teen.

The teen reportedly was found about two hours later roughly less than a mile north of where he was reported missing.

Despite lifesaving efforts, news outlets reported the teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

