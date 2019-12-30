One woman drove over 18 hours from Michigan to reunite with her lost cat here in Jacksonville on Friday.

According to a Facebook post by the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS), Little Gatita went missing earlier this year but her mom never stopped looking.

Unfortunately, her mom had to move to Michigan and thought that she would never see her beloved little kitty again.

But don't count this kitty out! Gattita recently arrived at JHS as a stray with a registered microchip and her owner was called.

Gatita's mom hopped in the car and drove straight through the night to be reunited with her sweet cat.

JHS says there wasn't a dry eye in the building when they were reunited.

JHS would like this to be a lesson in the importance of keeping your pet's microchip registered and up to date.

