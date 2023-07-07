Twelve potbellied pigs rescued from neglect, recovering on Jacksonville sanctuary farm

The nonprofit EPIC Outreach saved the pigs from a backyard where they had no food, water or shelter. Now, the organization is asking for the community's help.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The nonprofit EPIC Outreach saved 12 neglected pigs from neglect, but now the organization is asking for the community's help.

Veterinarians are vaccinating, microchipping, spaying and neutering 12 pigs rescued from a backyard where they had no access to food, water or shelter. The pigs will find new homes: some at the sanctuary farm, some in Texas and Colorado and others will be available for adoption soon.

Their former owner is facing charges of abandoning a sick animal to die and confining an animal without sufficient food and water. Authorities haven’t released the person’s name.

EPIC Outreach Founder Jessie Miller said they saved the animals from auction or euthanasia when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office approached them about the case.

“They were in the backyard of a home in a pool,” Miller said. “They did not have any food, water or shelter.”

A Colorado rescue agreed to take five of the pigs, including one miller says is pregnant.

President and CEO of All Animals Veterinary Service Dr. Sarah Blain Kennedy and her crew performed surgeries on the other pigs Friday. She said they want to address health issues that are common in potbellied pigs before they’re adopted out to new homes.

“Pigs will get cancer very early in life if they’re not spayed or neutered,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said she sees cases like this often, but these innocent animals don’t deserve it.

“They’re beautiful animals,” Kennedy said. “They’re very charismatic. They feel pain. They feel emotional pain, and they’re very evolved animals. They’re the smartest domestic species. It’s not fair to them.”

Miller said the pigs are fun and want to be with people, making them great pets. The sanctuary is keeping three that will be up for adoption when they’re ready.

“You can adopt them,” Miller said. “They can be a member of your family. You just got to do your research.”