Dogs on Deployment is a non-profit that's helping people all over the First Coast who are serving in our military. No, Fido isn’t going overseas, but you can help care for the furry friend of someone who is.

Members of the military are faced with many difficult decisions before deployment, one of which is figuring out what to do with their pets while they are away.

Dogs on Deployment is an organization that helps alleviate some of this street. They connect military families with volunteers who are willing to watch their furry friend while they are serving their country.

Both parties have to fill out extensive profiles including likes, dislikes, number of pets in your own home, activities, and questions about the type of living environment. After building a profile, you get a confirmation email and you're in business!

The DoD Boarder and the Military Member must actively go on the website and find each other, set up a meet and greet and go from there.

If you would like to volunteer for this organization, or need a foster for your pet, click here to fill out your profile.