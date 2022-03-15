Loggerhead sea turtles to be released at Talbot Island State Park

Team members from the Georgia Aquarium will be at Talbot Island State Park in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon to release the turtles.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A group of loggerhead sea turtles that were rescued off the coast of New England will soon be able to once again call the Atlantic Ocean home.

Team members from the Georgia Aquarium will be at Talbot Island State Park in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon to release the turtles. Eight animals were rescued after being cold stunned in late January, and six of them will be returned to the ocean Tuesday.

"Each year, zoos and aquariums from across the country work alongside our partners at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help give cold stunned turtles temporary homes to warm up and gain strength," the Georgia Aquarium wrote in a news release announcing the turtles' return to the ocean. "Operations like this help save thousands of turtles."