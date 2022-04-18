Florida shelters reduce adoption fees as part of 'Empty the Shelters' event

More than 275 shelters in 45 states and Canada will participate in this lifesaving event to place deserving pets in loving homes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you looking for new furry friend? BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees.

More than 275 shelters in 45 states and Canada will participate in this lifesaving event to place deserving pets in loving homes, including the Jacksonville Humane Society.

All adoption fees will be $25 or less. The event will be held from May 2 to 8 in an effort to help find homes in shelters throughout the country.

“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”

A list of participating Florida shelters: