Florida shelters reduce adoption fees as part of 'Empty the Shelters' event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you looking for new furry friend? BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees.
More than 275 shelters in 45 states and Canada will participate in this lifesaving event to place deserving pets in loving homes, including the Jacksonville Humane Society.
All adoption fees will be $25 or less. The event will be held from May 2 to 8 in an effort to help find homes in shelters throughout the country.
“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”
A list of participating Florida shelters:
- Lee County Domestic Animal Services
- Tri County Humane Society
- Animal Welfare League Of Charlotte Co FL Inc
- Halifax Humane Society Inc
- Humane Society Of Greater Jupiter Tequesta Inc. (Furry Friends Adoption & Clinic)
- Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League
- Santa Rosa County Animal Services
- Broward County Animal Care
- Humane Society of North Central Florida
- Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS Shelter)
- Central Brevard Humane Society
- Flagler Humane Society
- YOUR Humane Society SPCA
- Citrus County Animal Services
- Jacksonville Humane Society
- Pensacola Humane Society