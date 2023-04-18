Gatorland in Orlando welcomes 2 Florida panther cubs

The endangered animals are among a small population of about 200 in the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gatorland welcomed two 5-month-old Florida panther siblings to its wildlife family this week, the theme park and wildlife preserve announced.

The five-month-old brother and sister, Yuma and Sakari, are 20 pounds, 1-and-a-half feet tall, and were adopted from the northeastern United States. Gatorland received a call asking if they had room for the siblings and they were fortunate enough to be able to take in the cubs.

The two now reside at Gatorland's Panther Springs where they have an all-natural habitat with a waterfall, stream and tree with many platforms and posts for playing and sunbathing.

“We are thrilled to have these beautiful Florida Panther cubs with us for our guests to enjoy and learn about,” Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland, said in a news release. “Florida Panthers are endangered, with a small population of only about 200 in our state, and that number dwindles each year due to habitat loss and car collisions. It is important for us to give our guests a chance to observe them up close as they would never be able to do otherwise.”

Related Articles Looking for a pet? List of what wildlife animals can be pets in Florida

Once the cubs are fully grown, they will weigh 150 pounds. But for now, the siblings enjoy chasing each other, splashing in the water and playing with their ball toys at Panther Springs.

Gatorland is a 110-acre theme park that features animal experiences, exhibits and entertainment. This is the park's 74th year of operation.