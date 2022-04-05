Women's Center of Jacksonville advocates for sexual assault awareness beyond month of April

Sexual Assault Awareness Month is in April. Staff at the Women's Center of Jacksonville said while they have events in April, they advocate all year round.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday, the Women's Center of Jacksonville held an art show encouraging people to share their stories of surviving sexual violence through art, music and spoken word.

The art show, which took place in Riverside, was the center's last event for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Nicole Hamm, who's a survivor and is on the board at the Center, said it's important to acknowledge and talk about sexual assault all months of the year.

“It's year round, and it takes all of us as a community to just be hyper vigilant and make sure that we are protecting each other and looking out for one another," Hamm said.

The Women's Center of Jacksonville offers several resources including mental health and counseling services, and a forensic center for victims of sexual assault to get an exam. It also provides rape recovery services for all genders. The services are provided at the Sexual Assault Forensic Exam, or S.A.F.E. Center.