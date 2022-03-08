Jaya the tiger visits the dentist before saying goodbye to Jacksonville Zoo

Jaya had a broken canine tooth that needed to be removed to prevent infection. He got a full evaluation of the rest of his teeth during a several-hour procedure.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens' tiger Jaya is getting all cleaned up before heading to his new home in Arkansas.

Here's the Buzz:

Tuesday, a team from Pet Dentists at Tampa Bay volunteered their time to get Jaya, the Malayan tiger, in tip-top shape.

Jaya had a broken canine tooth that needed to be removed to prevent infection. He got a full evaluation of the rest of his teeth during a several-hour procedure.

The zoo's vet techs also did a wellness check to ensure a clean bill of health before Jaya heads to Little Rock Zoo. Staff says he's cleared and ready to go!

A spider living in the southeastern area could be making its way up north.

Here's the Buzz:

The Joro spider species made its way to the area nearly a decade ago. Researchers believe it made its way to the state from southeastern Asia through shipping containers.