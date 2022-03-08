Jaya the tiger visits the dentist before saying goodbye to Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens' tiger Jaya is getting all cleaned up before heading to his new home in Arkansas.
Here's the Buzz:
Tuesday, a team from Pet Dentists at Tampa Bay volunteered their time to get Jaya, the Malayan tiger, in tip-top shape.
Jaya had a broken canine tooth that needed to be removed to prevent infection. He got a full evaluation of the rest of his teeth during a several-hour procedure.
The zoo's vet techs also did a wellness check to ensure a clean bill of health before Jaya heads to Little Rock Zoo. Staff says he's cleared and ready to go!
A spider living in the southeastern area could be making its way up north.
Here's the Buzz:
The Joro spider species made its way to the area nearly a decade ago. Researchers believe it made its way to the state from southeastern Asia through shipping containers.
Despite the scary shell, researchers say the spider is harmless with no data showing it is a threat to the environment.