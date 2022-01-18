Jacksonville mother identifies 14-year-old killed, 17-year-old seriously hurt in I-95 crash

"I haven't had sleep." The victims' mother says her daughter Kmiya was killed and her son Kiyon is in the ICU after a crash on I-95 Monday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mother of a 14-year-old girl who died and her 17-year-old brother who was seriously hurt in a crash Monday night on I-95 is sharing her grief.

According to the mother of the victims, 14-year-old Kmiya Norris was killed in the crash. Her brother, 17-year-old Kiyon Newton, was driving.

Kiyon's sedan had stopped in the center lane of I-95 South near Golfair Boulevard when a woman driving an SUV crashed into the back of the car, causing it to catch on fire, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Kmiya and Kiyon's mother, Susie Lou Rogers, shared the photos below with First Coast News.

"I haven't had sleep," Rogers said. She said Kiyon is currently in the ICU at a burn center in Gainesville.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Monday, the report from FHP says. Kmiya was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the report. Kiyon was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the SUV, a 54-year-old Jacksonville woman, had minor injuries, according to the report.