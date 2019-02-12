A woman was shot inside her own home on the Westside early Monday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 7000 block of Lady Smith Lane sometime around 3 a.m.

Police say the woman was shot while in her home and sustained a gunshot wound to her shoulder, arm and hand. She was taken to a nearby hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The inside of the home was damaged by gunshots, police say.



If you have information regarding this incident please call JSO at 904-630-0500, jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.