UNF launches artificial intelligence programs for continuing education students

University of North Florida officials say the programs are about filling jobs in an industry described as revolutionizing workplaces.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Is your job at risk of being replaced by artificial intelligence? Or will AI help you do your work?

Tuesday is the deadline to sign up for one of the newest programs at the University of North Florida to train people for a future that may seem sci-fi but is already here. At UNF they say their new online "boot camp" programs for AI and machine learning and development operations (DevOps) are about filling jobs in an industry described as revolutionizing workplaces.

The deadline to sign up for the DevOps program is Tuesday. You don't have to be a UNF student to enroll.

Top of mind when it comes to AI is the possibility of it replacing human jobs. According to the World Economic Forum, AI and machine learning is topping lists for the fastest-growing jobs. The global market for AI is expected to be in the trillions of dollars within the decade, industry analysts predict.

"AI and machine learning, as well as DevOps, are growing exponentially," said Edythe Abdullah, dean of continuing education at UNF. "Lots of firms are looking for people who have those skill sets."

Abdullah says to meet the need, UNF is launching two new boot camp programs. She describes AI as helping machines learn better and DevOps as developing software.

"It's going to open doors for a lot of people who may be unemployed or want to upskill," Edythe said. "It's all about developing talent for our region so people can fill the jobs in all the companies that are coming to Jacksonville."

