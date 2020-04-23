The Buzz: 'Pandemic drones' being made to detect coronavirus

The drones would not capture or store personal information, but police said they hope it becomes a better way to monitor from a distance.

It sounds like science fiction. Police in Connecticut are working with a company to make drones that can detect symptoms of COVID-19.

Here’s the Buzz: The technology would use sensors to detect a fever, high heart rate, sneezing and even respiratory symptoms from 190 feet away.

Experts question whether the technology can work and if it would help control the spread of the deadly virus.

Westport Police Department says the drones are apart of a pilot program to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

MORE: Netflix makes historic gain

With most people home due to COVID-19, streaming services have seen growth in their subscriptions.

Here's the Buzz: Netflix says it picked up nearly 16 million new global subscribers during the first three months of the year, thanks to the lockdown.

It's the biggest three-month gain in the company's 13-year history.



Free ‘Thank You Meal’ for first responders

Frontline workers are getting more perks amid the pandemic.

Here's the Buzz: First responders can now get a free 'thank you meal' from Mcdonald's until May 5.

Healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics can get breakfast, lunch or dinner.

The meal is served in a happy meal box and comes with a note of appreciation.

Ticketmaster changes refund policy, once again



After receiving backlash on social media for changing its refund policy last week, Ticketmaster has changed its policy once again.

Here’s the Buzz: If you've ordered tickets and your concert or event has been postponed, you will now be able to request a refund.

Earlier this month, many voiced their concern after Ticketmaster switched its policy without notifying anyone, only allowing refunds if an event or show was canceled.

Washing clothes to prevent COVID-19

Everyone’s least favorite chore just got a bit more complicated.

Here's the Buzz: Health experts say you should be paying extra attention to your laundry because COVID-19 could be hiding on your clothes.