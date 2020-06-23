The Buzz: American Academy of Pediatrics works to protect children from harmful digital ads

The AAP says lawmakers should ban all online advertising to children younger than 7 years old.

Most kids are on tablets or smartphones for hours every week. But, let's face it — keeping kids safe from the potentially harmful side of the internet is a big ask.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is recommending new legislation and reform to protect children from digital advertising.

Here's the Buzz: Studies show 96% of free apps for young children contain ads often for alcohol, tobacco and unhealthy foods.

The AAP says lawmakers should ban all online advertising to children younger than 7-years-old and limit ads for older kids and teenagers.

It also recommends laws that would ban online depictions and sales of tobacco products.

Exploring the neighborhood, mental benefits

If you've been feeling a little bummed out lately, head outside and explore your neighborhood.

Here’s the Buzz: A new study published in Nature Neuroscience finds exploring your own town is good for your mental health. It finds people who leave their house more are generally in a better mood throughout the day.

Experts suggest making a list of coffee shops you've never tried, or going on a socially distant friend date in the park.

Big Style Sale on Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day may be delayed this year, but there is good news if you love buying clothes from the site.

Here’s the Buzz: The giant online retailer has kicked off its Big Style Sale, an event that helps apparel brands clear out spring and summer merchandise at bargain prices.

Prime Day, which is usually held in July, has been postponed until September due to the pandemic.

CDC recommendations for beach

The CDC is listing recommendations to protect yourself from COVID-19 at the beach, before dipping your toes in the sand.

Here’s the Buzz: In the recently released guidelines, the agency urges everyone to stay at least six feet away from those you do not live with.



The CDC also recommends refraining from sharing food, supplies, toys, or equipment. Beach-goers are also encouraged to wear face coverings, except when you are in the water.

If you can't wash your hands, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.