Test scores are out - There's good news and bad news for Duval County

A new report's data shows students' test scores are lower in three out of four categories compared to before the pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Test scores are down since before the pandemic for Duval County public school students, according to a new report, but school leaders are hopeful about one part of the data.

Data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also called the Nation's Report Card, shows Duval County students did better than most other large school districts. That being said, students' test scores are lower in three out of four categories compared to before the pandemic.

Scores dropped in every category in Duval County except for in eighth grade reading, which stayed the same. The test scores show reading and math skills in fourth and eighth grades and usually come out every two years, but this is the first time since 2019.

Math scores nationally fell by the largest amount recorded. Duval County's fourth grade scores declined the most for the county, declining by seven points while eighth grade math declined by five points.

No score averages for Duval County, Florida, large schools, or public schools nationwide reach "proficient" on the test's score scale for any category, nor have they since at least 2015, as far back as one chart shows.

Duval County's fourth grade math scores declined seven points since 2019. These scores are currently 10 points higher than the average for other large cities, but four points lower than the average for Florida.

Miami-Dade and Hillsborough County's school districts scored higher than Duval County in fourth grade math. Students in Dallas and Boston scored lower than Duval County.

Duval County's fourth grade reading scores also declined by seven points. The scores are six points higher than the average for other large cities, but 10 points lower than the average for Florida.

Duval County's eighth grade math scores follow a similar pattern to the fourth grade scores because they are higher than average for large cities but lower than average for Florida; however, the numbers are closer. Eighth grade math scores fell by five points, rank three points higher than similar-sized cities and rank two points lower than Florida's average.

Duval County's eighth grade reading scores stayed the same as last year at 258 points. This is three points higher than other large cities and two points lower than the Florida average.

The Duval County Public School system is quick to point out the drops in test scores ae not as steep as similar-sized school districts across the country.

Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene is quoted by the school system saying, “We can take pride in the fact that our schools weathered it better than most, but as a nation and a community, we must continue efforts to enhance and accelerate learning for students who experienced school in the COVID era.”



The district received praise by an organization of the country's largest urban school systems called the Council of Great City Schools.

Peep this graph.



Notice the average 4th grade reading score for public schools nationally is 24 points away from "proficient."



No schools get out of "basic." @DuvalSchools are ⬇ 7pts from 2019

⬇ 10pts from Florida average

⬆ 6pts from natl av



Source: @NAEP_NCES pic.twitter.com/BlV9uaOVxj — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) October 26, 2022