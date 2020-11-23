Taking a career leap of faith: Part 3

She was let go from her job at the height of the pandemic but a Jacksonville military mom of five perceived her set back as a way to take a career leap forward.

As COVID-19 cases, deaths and unemployment surged Tara Bosier was let go from her job. Bosier is among the millions of women disproportionately affected by the pandemic’s blow to the economy.

"Oh my gosh it was horrible,” Bosier exclaimed. “Around this time my son he broke his leg and had surgery. My husband broke his leg and I literally had a mental breakdown. Suddenly I'm doing all of the caretaking for my five kids, my husband can't do anything. Four of my kids are in four different schools and I'm apparently going to be their teacher and I lost my income. I'm like oh gosh!”

Bosier sat in her Jacksonville home for two days numb, operating purely out of necessity while struggling to comprehend her circumstance.

“She was like I'm so sorry I'm going to have to let you off,” Bosier said, while reflecting on her conversation with her former boss. “And I'm like ok."

Bosier replayed those words in her mind several times before coming to the realization that all hope was not lost.

"While it's important to acknowledge the frustration that we might feel from not having our similar structure that we're used to it's ok to acknowledge that but it's also important to follow that right up with gratitude," Psychologist, Tracy Alloway explained.

Alloway offers this advice to those who find themselves in a similar situation to Bosier's, saying there's always an upside to difficult situations and the key is to shift your focus.

“My own research shows that optimism acts as a buffer against depressive symptoms,” Alloway said. “So rather than let ourselves sink into this feeling of 'everything is changing. I don't know how to approach that.' Focus on what you do have control over and focus on what you can be grateful for each day."

"I had already enrolled in classes to become a real estate agent at this point,” Bosier said. “After I sulked a little bit I'm like I have nothing better to do. I better hit the books!"

Her husband was still employed as a submariner in the Navy.

"I still had some minor income coming in,” Bosier said. “And so I'm like this is really terrible but we can make this work."

Fulfilling a childhood dream Bosier completed her classes to become a licensed realtor.

“The next day I was already interviewing brokers that had been interested in working with me,” Bosier proclaimed with excitement. “I ended up going back to Bold City Real Estate but now I'm a real estate agent.”

Her advice to others is to figure out what you want to do and find a way to do it. That is easier said than done.

Business coach, Dr. Valecia Dunbar breaks down the crucial steps you'll need to take a career leap of faith during her interview with FCN’s Keitha Nelson.

Dunbar also shares advice on which start up services you should and should not pay for.

“This week I've had two businesses tell me they've paid or were ready to pay for business start up services that should be free or low cost,” Dunbar said. “One paid $350 to register in Sunbiz when at most it is under half that to do it themselves. Another was getting ready to pay $1,400 to register in SAMS, a free government procurement portal.”

Dunbar says new business owners need to be careful. She works with two programs one by the US Department of Commerce for COVID Business Recovery and the other by a national Economic Development Agency where business owners can register through The Center for Confidence for free help.