Parents, looking for a summer camp to keep the kids busy?

The St. Augustine Yacht Club Summer Sail Camp has open spots!

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Yacht Club is in its 10th year of teaching kids the skill of sailing.

“They learn in smaller boats if they’re smaller and larger boats if they’re larger. We split the groups up by age, size, and skill level so everyone kind of finds the group that works for them," Sailing instructor, Marissa Burrier said.

Burrier says the week-long camp provides campers with skills that will last a lifetime.

“To see how many kids come through and their lives just literally change through sailing, they develop this confidence and teamwork and all these wonderful skills. They learn on the water here and form these lifelong friendships. It's just the coolest thing," Burrier said.

Campers like Alex Ghold return year after year.

“I didn’t have any sailing experience. I was scared of the boat tipping over but now I would say I’m better and I really love it," Ghold said.

“We’ve given him the opportunity to go and sail solo a lot longer than the other kids just because his skill development is wonderful and he’s attentive and responsible all the good things," Burrier said.

Burrier says throughout the years campers who have grown with the camp come back to help out.

“It's such a cool full-circle program to be a part of. To watch them come in and grow up and just love the sport so much that they’re dedicated to now teaching the next crop of sailors," Burrier said.