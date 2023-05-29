Most people are losing Medicaid due to red tape issues, report shows

Over 200,000 people are losing coverage because of issues like website glitches, not receiving notice or not responding, according to a DCF report and advocates.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of Floridians are losing their Medicaid coverage, but it is not because they're ineligible.

A report from the state's Department of Children and Families shows most people are losing their coverage because of procedural issues. Eight members of Congress and more than 50 healthcare advocacy groups are pushing for the governor to pause the Medicaid unwinding process, which is the process where your eligibility is reviewed.

Because of the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, people were automatically re-enrolled in Medicaid. Now that's over. According to the DCF report, more than 200,000 people are losing coverage because of red tape problems.

Angela Shenberger's son, Keith is five years old and has special needs. Because of confusion over the Medicaid unwinding, she feared he would lose his health insurance. If that happened, her son would have to go on her and her husband's health insurance, which Shenberger said would bump it up to nearly $1,000 a month.

"I was freaking out because I'm like, if he loses his Medicaid, I don't know what we're gonna do," Shenberger said.

Shenberger's son ended up still receiving Medicaid, but 200,000 Floridians are losing it due to issues like people not responding, according to DCF. Other reasons include website glitches and people not receiving mail or calls, according to community advocate Vanessa Brito. The DCF report shows 80 percent of the people losing their health insurance are losing it because of these problems.

"Imagine you find out at the pharmacy that your EpiPen is now $600 and is no longer covered because you lost coverage," Brito said. "That has always been the fear that people are going to find out when they're actually in the process of either checking into the emergency room, heading to the doctor or picking up a medication."

Brito says many people are now caught in a coverage gap where they may not be able to get health insurance until next year. A DCF spokesperson said DCF has a "robust outreach campaign, including up to 13 direct contact attempts to customers who do not submit a timely application." They say outreach efforts have led to a 20 percent increase in their response rate compared to previous redetermination cycles.

Shenberger got a head start on the process and said she was checking her 'My Access' account multiple times a day. Brito says you won't be notified if your account information is incorrect and you must stay on top of it. She said you should go to an office if you cannot access your account or get through on the phone.

Join the First Coast News Facebook group Navigating Florida's Unemployment Maze, where Brito is a moderator, if you have more questions.

The governor's office did not respond to First Coast News's questions about calls to pause the Medicaid unwinding process.