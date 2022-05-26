Making Ends Meet: Affordable summer camps near you

We want to help you navigate childcare this summer!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Summertime and the living is supposed to be easy, but the weight of expensive camps are staring us down. We've got you covered.

Three places you should check with first: your city government, your local school district and your local YMCA.

CNBC reports the average weekly cost of summer camp ranges from 199 dollar up to 800.

We found options that stay on the lower end or below average.

City of Jacksonville offers camps through their Parks and Recreation Department costing 150 dollars for 2 weeks with the opportunity for extended care. Register now!

Duval County Public School camps vary in prices but all stay in the 100 to 200 dollar per week range with extended care options. Registration is open.

YMCA summer camps start at 140 dollars a week. Plus you can apply for financial assistance!

These recommendations go beyond Jacksonville. They work for most every county!

CLAY COUNTY:

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

Childcare isn’t free but we can make it work in your budget to make ends meet.