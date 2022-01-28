Weekend Event: Jacksonville dance team hosting annual recital that promises to wow

D-Xtreme team is ready to show the community all their hard work.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend?

On Saturday night, D-Xtreme dance team along with 904 Blitz, will take the stage to show the community all their hard work.

"The pieces that are going to be performed that night are elegant, beautiful, show-stopping, you know next level, top tier. It's going to be an amazing show to showcase and be a part of," said D-Xtreme coach, DeMarkus Pinkney.

Pinkney created the company nearly a decade ago, with more than 30 girls dancing on the time this year.

“This company has really grown and it has been such a stature and such a pillar in the community so we’ve been in the game for a long time and you know continuously blessed," Pinkney said.

Pinkney says he wanted to share his passion with youth in the area to help make a difference in their lives.

"it’s very important to find individuality in things that you do to find yourself in things that you do. Even with them being a minority and inner-city kids, they are scholars. They are a-b honor roll students. They are athletes. So it’s very important to have the arts for young people," Pinkney said.

“The passion is there and actually grown in me for me to just put it out and show others what I can do and what I have inside of me," Dancer, Kayal Carey said.

“Being a part of this studio has taught me sisterhood it’s taught me how to work together and grow together and by ourselves," Dancer, Keyniah Riddick said. "We’ve been working very hard on this showcase, so come out and support us and we have a great show."