Fort Mose' 1738 bourbon donating portion of proceeds to St. Augustine historic site

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A new brand of bourbon named after the historic state park, Fort Mose, is working to bring awareness to the St. Augustine site.

Owner of Victor George Spirits, Victor Harvey says as one of the few black-owned businesses in this industry, he's hoping to share their story along with important parts of history.

“I came across this amazing story about Fort Mose. It's not a black or white thing, it's part of American history and we believe we’re carving out our niche and we're telling our story along with that Fort Mose story," Harvey said.

For the first year in stores, the company is donating $1 of every Fort Mose' 1738 bourbon sold, back to the historical society. The goal is to sell 100,000 bottles.

“This donation is greatly appreciated and will help with executing our mission statement of continuing to tell the story of Fort Mose’ and the impact it has had in the history of our country not only for African Americans but all Americans,” said Charles Ellis President of Fort Mose’ Historical Society.

"We want to do our part to try and get that story out there to support the initiative of the society. Whether its educational opportunities whether its events, we’d like to support this and just create awareness of For Mose," Harvey said.

Next month the company will release a rye whiskey telling the story of Pullman Porter.