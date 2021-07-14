Baseball club for people with autism looking for home on First Coast

Alternative Baseball follows the same rules as the pros, and the only difference is the size of the ball.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time since 2008, baseball is back as a part of the Olympics.

One person who is especially excited to watch is also keeping an eye on the First Coast. Taylor Duncan is looking for another new home for Alternative Baseball.

Alternative Baseball is a game for anyone on the autism spectrum. It follows the same rules as the pros, and the only difference is the size of the ball.

"We don't have buddies in the field," 25-year-old founder Duncan said. "We don't have assistants, nothing like that. We play just like they do on television."

Duncan has so far established 80 teams in 34 states from Maine to Hawaii. He's put home plates in cities surrounding the First Coast, such as Orlando and Savannah, but not here yet.

"It's all about promoting integration of those with disabilities into general society," Duncan said.

Duncan said expanding Alternative Baseball means more opportunities for people in his shoes to get their shoes on a baseball field.

"I was disqualified from some of those other organizations because I scored too high on an IQ test," he said. "You're in between that extreme from not being able to participate because one side sees you doing too much and then the other side sees you, 'well, you're too much of an injury risk 'cause of your diagnosis.' You can't do enough."

Alternative Baseball is open to people 15 years old and older with any disability. He said the confidence from the game goes far past the field.

"We want the chance," Duncan said. "We want the opportunity to get out there and be successful. Everyone deserves that no matter who they are."

