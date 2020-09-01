Kimberly Kessler, the suspect accused of murdering Yulee mother of three, Joleen Cummings, was back in court Thursday.

Kessler walked in with what appeared to be a Holy Bible, still wearing a mask from her refusal to submit to necessary health tests.

Kessler also had a new lawyer. Her previous lawyer removed herself from the case after Kessler called her a "piece of garbage" and said she wanted a new one.

Kessler's new lawyer already had a different case set for the date of her competency hearing that was scheduled for early February, so Judge James Daniel moved the competency hearing to Feb. 25.

Joleen Cummings’ mother, Ann Johnson, sat for two and a half hours waiting for Kessler to be called in court Thursday.

She says she’s been to every hearing because she wants to see justice for her daughter. She says delay after delay, though, has been hard.

"Oh gosh, it's difficult," Johnson said. "Every time I see the suspect, every time I hear my daughter's name for the case, most definitely. Over the question of whether or not she's competent the correct word to me would be uncooperative. The case is on standstill. Justice has to be served. My daughter was the victim."