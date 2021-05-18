The Lost Art of Beauty Sleep

Sleep is not something we should take lightly but apparently we do. Recent analysis from Mattress Firm and SleepScore Labs shows that none of the largest cities in the U.S. are getting the recommended 7 or more hours of sleep. A lack of sleep in our country has been made worse by bad habits picked up during the pandemic coupled with all the electronic devices we use. Go to sleep.com to find ways to get that needed shut eye for a healthier and happier life.