The importance of teaching the Holocaust (FCL Jan. 25, 2023)

The Frisch Family Holocaust Memorial Gallery features exhibitions, public programs & educational tours exploring human rights, individual courage, and finding peace.

In a recent survey of adults under 40, 63% did not know that six million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust. In fact, more than 1 in 10 of those surveyed did not know the word “Holocaust” at all. The LJD Jewish Family & Community Services (JFCS) is working to increase knowledge surrounding this deeply tragic time in history though our Holocaust Education program. This initiative is designed to assist Northeast Florida educators in teaching their students about the Holocaust.

The changing art on the walls serves as a platform for reflection and conversation, and the entire space is dedicated to the power of art: as a tool for remembering and as a channel for speaking truth, building understanding, and telling stories that need to be told.

The LJD Jewish Family & Community Services is honored to again partner with Yad Vashem, The World Holocaust Remembrance Center, to bring Art in the Holocaust to the Frisch Family Holocaust Memorial Gallery. This exhibition, containing digital images of works in the Yad Vashem Collection and stories of the artists who created them, provides a glimpse into art created during the Holocaust in ghettos, camps, forests, and while in hiding. The artworks reflect the tension between the artists’ need to document the terrible events they endured and their desire to break free through art, and escape into the realms of beauty, imagination, and faith.

January 27th is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. This one-day event, to be held at JFCS, will feature the touring exhibit HATE ENDS NOW, which takes visitors on a multimedia journey inside an exact replica of a cattle car used to transport Jews and other targeted groups to the concentration camps. In attendance will be one of the survivors featured in the multimedia presentation. There will also be an accompanying exhibit of historical artifacts.